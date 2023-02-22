Tell us!

#1

I walked through the city of Prague in the Czech Republic wearing nothing but a Speedo and an American football helmet. I was carrying a lit sparkler and singing, ‘Proud to be an American.’

#2

I wore shorts in Germany. Apparently that's not very common, since most of the women and girls I saw wore dresses, skirts, or pants.

Bisexual Axolotls
#3

Speaking just one language.

whatever
#4

Saying "oop sorry" when:
- you run into an inanimate object
- you think there's a slight possibility you may have been in someone's way even a little
- someone runs into you

J W
#5

Beans on toast is acceptable, as breakfast, lunch or at tea time.

Nathaniel
#6

