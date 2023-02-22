#1 I walked through the city of Prague in the Czech Republic wearing nothing but a Speedo and an American football helmet. I was carrying a lit sparkler and singing, ‘Proud to be an American.’

#2 I wore shorts in Germany. Apparently that's not very common, since most of the women and girls I saw wore dresses, skirts, or pants.

#3 Speaking just one language.

#4 Saying "oop sorry" when:

- you run into an inanimate object

- you think there's a slight possibility you may have been in someone's way even a little

- someone runs into you

#5 Beans on toast is acceptable, as breakfast, lunch or at tea time.