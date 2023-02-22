6submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do That People From Other Countries Find Weird?
Tell us!
I walked through the city of Prague in the Czech Republic wearing nothing but a Speedo and an American football helmet. I was carrying a lit sparkler and singing, ‘Proud to be an American.’
I wore shorts in Germany. Apparently that's not very common, since most of the women and girls I saw wore dresses, skirts, or pants.
Speaking just one language.
Saying "oop sorry" when:
- you run into an inanimate object
- you think there's a slight possibility you may have been in someone's way even a little
- someone runs into you
Beans on toast is acceptable, as breakfast, lunch or at tea time.
