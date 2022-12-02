3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Cringe At?
Tell me something you cringe(d) at?
This post may include affiliate links.
youtube families
People not washing up after using the restroom.
Probably when a mother just punishes a child without asking what happened. Had a kid run by me (it was a park where it's okay for kids to run) . Was close but didn't touch me. His mom grabbed him and dragged him over to apologize to me for bumping into mw. I was very confused and said "he didn't touch me" and the mom just stammered an apology to me and her son