Tell me something you cringe(d) at?

#1

youtube families

1point
best turtle
#2

People not washing up after using the restroom.

1point
Philly Bob
#3

Probably when a mother just punishes a child without asking what happened. Had a kid run by me (it was a park where it's okay for kids to run) . Was close but didn't touch me. His mom grabbed him and dragged him over to apologize to me for bumping into mw. I was very confused and said "he didn't touch me" and the mom just stammered an apology to me and her son

0points
Chickens are fluffy
POST

