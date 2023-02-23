For me, it was eating a taquito and getting stabbed in my lip by the tortilla.

#1 I burned my fingers on the exhaust manifold of a seaplane while trying to balance on the skid as I walked away from the plane. I was 10.

#2 I twisted/bent my knee while dancing with a girl at a college party. I was on the floor in pain. She didn't even realise or saw it. Limped my way back to my hostel. Next day she asked me "where were you during the party?" 😡😂

#3 I've injured myself via a trumpet multiple times. Basically, you sneeze, your head goes forward, and you bite your lip on the mouthpiece since you were holding your instrument in ready position.

#4 I broke my nose playing mulch as a kid... There were these thingies that you stepped on and they were so far apart. Needless to say my mom was not happy when both sides of my nose was broken and the heavy accented nurse called me a name far off from mine..

#5 I got cut and burned by a waffle maker handle at the same time....twice...

#6 In my early Karate days, I landed a kick to someone's abdomen (in sparring). He clenched up and I. Doing so elbowed my foot, breaking my toe

#7 Running in the dark, barefoot. There was a small tree that was staked with wire to keep it stable until it was bigger. Foot hit the stake, toe stayed behind