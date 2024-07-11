5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Movie Worth Watching But Difficult To See More Than Once?
Is there a movie that you have seen that is compelling and sticks with you but is difficult to watch more than once?
This post may include affiliate links.
"Grave of the fireflies"..... should been seen by a lot of people, but a second viewing is pretty difficult...... just too sad...
Hard Candy 2005
Lion 2016
The Pianist 2002
Shawshank Redemption; Schindler’s List
American History X.
Funny Games