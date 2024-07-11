Is there a movie that you have seen that is compelling and sticks with you but is difficult to watch more than once?

#1

"Grave of the fireflies"..... should been seen by a lot of people, but a second viewing is pretty difficult...... just too sad...

K- THULU

    #2

    Hard Candy 2005
    Lion 2016
    The Pianist 2002

    Allison Herb
    #3

    Shawshank Redemption; Schindler’s List

    MoMcB
    #4

    American History X.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    #5

    Funny Games

    Cecile Visscher
