#3

The Nakba.



Translating to "the catastrophe", the Nakba happened in 1948 when Israel and its neighboring countries went to war. As Israeli forces moved through Palestine to secure the land for their promised Jewish state, many Palestinians throughout the region fled their homes, villages, and towns to escape the violence. The Israeli forces killed many Palestinians that remained, even burning some Palestinian villages. There are still many Nakba refugees around the world who hold onto the keys to their homes in Palestine, hoping to return someday.



The film "Farha" depicts events of the Nakba, based on a Nakba refugee's personal story. The film is under scrutiny from many right-wing Israelis who either deny that the Nakba happened or that the Israeli forces did anything wrong.