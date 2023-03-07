4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Historical Event That More People Should Be Aware Of?
All around the world, people's stories are forgotten or covered up. This is the place to share things too intense for a high school History lesson. Educate us! It's important that we learn about seldom-discussed events, for those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…The Moon Landing??
this is pretty well known but the fact that it actually happened is something some people still need to wrap their head around XD
The Battle of Athens.
The Nakba.
Translating to "the catastrophe", the Nakba happened in 1948 when Israel and its neighboring countries went to war. As Israeli forces moved through Palestine to secure the land for their promised Jewish state, many Palestinians throughout the region fled their homes, villages, and towns to escape the violence. The Israeli forces killed many Palestinians that remained, even burning some Palestinian villages. There are still many Nakba refugees around the world who hold onto the keys to their homes in Palestine, hoping to return someday.
The film "Farha" depicts events of the Nakba, based on a Nakba refugee's personal story. The film is under scrutiny from many right-wing Israelis who either deny that the Nakba happened or that the Israeli forces did anything wrong.
This ground-breaking song, absolute genius but now sadly forgotten.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ