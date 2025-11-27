ADVERTISEMENT

Every country has its quirks, and some things that seem completely normal to locals can leave tourists scratching their heads. What strange or unusual things in your country always surprise visitors?

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish