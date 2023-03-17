BTW, I will try to add creepy or comedic comments on them.

I was driving through these woods at like 11 pm and the creepiest thing about them was that they were pitch black and I could see shadows of (probably) trees. The worst thing about that was that my car broke down and waiting in the inky blackness, I heard this SCREAM from inside the woods. It was a coyote but that was still scary af.

