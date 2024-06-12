Tell me about some of the dumbest animals you've ever seen. They can look dumb or act dumb, or even both, but tell me why they're completely cuckoo.

#1

I'm pet-sitting this cat. You probably think it's the cat that's dumb. NOPE! It's this STUPID CARDINAL who keeps flying into the windows! He doesn't crash, he straight up flies into the window, then flies off, and does it again! He expects a different result every time. He must be concussed, which explains why he keeps doing it.

Alley Cat
