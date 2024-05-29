0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Biggest Lie Someone Has Told You?
The biggest Lie could mean the lie that got someone in the biggest trouble, the most obvious, or both. Lies are considered pretty bad things in general, but can sometimes save your butt and can sometimes lead you to make the worst mistake of your life. They can be really "good" or convincing but also fall flat on its face. What were some lies that people have told you that fall into the more negative of these options?
This post may include affiliate links.