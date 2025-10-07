ADVERTISEMENT

Please hear me out, because I know that the term “starter pet” can bring up unpleasant thoughts and judgments.

I’m genuinely curious about what you think of the idea above, assuming the pet in question is treated the way it should be. (Tips on how to properly care for said pet are also very welcome!) Everyone has to start somewhere, right? So it’s best that everyone starts as educated as they can be.

To elaborate or give an example related to the question above: a lot of people say budgies should be a starter bird because they’re small and cheap (cheep?) to purchase. In my experience (which, yes, I realize is not the experience of everybody), cockatiels—particularly the females—are a better choice. They’re less nippy than budgies and generally more forgiving of mistakes. You’ll normally get a warning nibble before a bite, whereas budgies can go straight to “welp, game on!” It depends on the bird, of course, but generally budgies are more aggressive than cockatiels.

Cockatiels also have a handy “mood guide” right on their head to show how they’re feeling, which budgies don’t have. (They certainly have tells, but they’re less obvious.)

Crest flat = aggression

Fluffy bird + forward crest = content

Forward crest + skinny bird = startled

Also, don’t just feed them seed—that’s the number one way to ensure they don’t live a long life. Pellets, veggies, grains, and even eggs or a bit of fruit (not all cockatiels like fruit, mind you) are much healthier options.

And please, no rounded cages. Birds love having a safe corner. Go for a rectangular or square cage, and make sure at least one side is against a wall—or use a cage cover that provides a covered corner. In a rounded cage, your bird may feel exposed and need to stay on alert 24/7.

I’d love to hear what others think, and I hope this helps anyone who’s thinking about getting their first bird!