0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Product Doesn’t Work At All But People Keep Believing It Does And Keep Buying It?
Some products just don’t live up to the hype - but that doesn’t stop people from buying them again and again. Whether it’s a “miracle” gadget, a useless beauty treatment, or a trendy scam, we’ve all seen things that somehow keep selling despite doing absolutely nothing. What’s a product you think is totally useless, but people still fall for it? Drop your answers below!
This post may include affiliate links.