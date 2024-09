#1

To answer my own question:



Classic Scottish Music (and folk music) has that effect - especially when the bagpipes hit. Not a particular reason. Maybe because I love Scotland so much and always miss it and can't wait to go back. The green glens, the lonely coastlines. Peace and quiet in the Highlands.



"I Walk The Line" - always was a fan of Johnny Cash. As was my Dad. Since it was played at his funeral many years ago I almost can't listen to it no more...