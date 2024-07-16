Share stories that changed who you are today.

When I was 11 years old, the school I went to was incredibly against pride (not the teachers but the kids) and I am non-binary so I learned to turn the other cheek for comments that were somewhat hurtful until 7th grade when my friends started to respect pride and somewhere along the line things were getting better. NEVER TURN THE OTHER CHEEK.

edit: my friends caught on in 6th grade about me and were never too anti pride but now they go to pride parades!

