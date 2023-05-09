#1

I started out as a PC gamer at nine years old since the computer was the only tech my parents ever let me use. I just played Roblox, Plants Versus Zombies, and any other game I could find. After I turned thirteen and came to the United States, I got my first ever phone, and that made me a mobile gamer for 6 months. I still am now, but I just don't play as much as I used to. And after the second trimester, when I was getting all A's, my parents finally bought me my first and only Nintendo Switch, and that's how I became a Switch gamer.