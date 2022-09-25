Do you enjoy fall, or not enjoy it so much? id love to know!

#1 I love autumn! It's my favourite season. I love the weather, the clothes and especially Halloween.

#2 It's my favorite season! It doesn't always last long where I live, so I try to admire it as much as I can

#3 I'm always one for travel so I've seen fall across the United States and it's beautiful, from beautiful sight of the red trees to the cooler temperatures that the new season brings. however, I live in coastal South Carolina and it's almost constantly raining so fall here is cold, wet and brown.

I love everywhere but where I live

#4 its the best season by far! its not to hot but not too cold and when it gets a little colder you can freely wear a comfy sweater

#5 It's always been my favourite season, too! The only downside is that it makes me feel old every year because my birthday is in autumn. 🍂

#6 It's nice for a minute, when the trees are all pretty-- but the moment there is the first bad storm that pulls off all the leaves, fall needs to go die in a hole. It is easily the worst season! 1. It is frequently cold, wet, and rainy-- things I hate as a person with atmospheric migraines. 2. Everything is muddy so the front foyer needs to be cleaned more frequently and public places are grimier. 3. Good luck planning an outdoor activity a couple weeks in advance because murphy's law it is going to be horrible weather.



Put simply, it is too cold for summer activities and too hot for winter ones. As much as I dislike spring for the same reasons, at least it's the beginning of new life not the tattered sickly remains of the death.

#7 It’s so beautiful! I live in Tx so it’s in the 90-105 degree range spring through summer. The fall is when it finally gets to like 70 degrees. It’s perfect! And I love the smell of fall!

#8 Fall it's the best I love biking and hitting all the crunchy leaves. It's super aesthetic too my dog looks great near pumpkins and I love taking photos of him!

#9 Fall would do well by banishing all the christmas music, but I like Fall because that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. After thanksgiving is Winter which kinda blows. Spring around here sucks because its 3 months of rain. Summer is way too hot and it attracts too many tourists. Fall is the only time we get any peace.

#10 Fall is the BEST! The colors, the smells, the breezes, the cicadas, the blankets and fires in the pit and making s’mores!!!🌻🍃🍂🍁🧙🏻

#11 Love it! It means Bye-Bye Summer and here comes Winter! Love cold weather.

#12 I like the fall. It when Halloween and thanksgiving is. And the temperature is not too hot not too cold.