#1 My friend was in the hospital during Halloween. His one wish was to be truly scared. Many people had tried to scare him, but it was like he was invulnerable. So I planned something for him and it would take place later that night. Some other friends & I gotten the hospital's permission.

We dressed up as horror movie characters, like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, etc. We came in and when he saw us, he just laughed, at said he knew it was us. We strained him down and held a fake knife to his throat. He laughed, saying that this wouldn't work to scare him. A friend cut a fake blood packet and it oozed everywhere, making it look like we had cut his neck. Someone pinched him so he would think it was real. His face went pale at the sight of the blood and he screamed. Due to his illness he couldn't get up, so he just sat there screaming. Then we took our masks off so he knew it was us. His scream quieted down and he fell silent. He then had the biggest smile on his face. We all came in to hug him. He had tears in his eyes. "Thank you, guys, for this..."

He wore a smile everyday after that, until he passed a few weeks later.

#2 A few years ago, I took my niece trick or treating with a large-ish group. All between 4 and 6.

They knocked on this man's door and when he opened it, most the kids kind of froze.

He was in a wheelchair and he was missing a leg.

He was dressed as a hospital patient.

So I nudged my niece. Hoping she'd say "trick or treat" and sort of lead the charge with the group. Instead she bounded up to him and said with full confidence

"You have the best costume EVER!! You look so cool!! Can we take a picture?" (This had been her new thing all day, taking pictures with her favorite costumes)

Next thing I know there are like 11 little kids clamoring around, all talking about how cool he was and how THEY wanted to take a picture with him too.

I've never seen someone smile as wide as he did as he allowed them to all gather around and parents took pictures.

He told us we'd made his week.

Im not afraid to admit it made it tear up.

#3 I don't have any. We don't celebrate Halloween.😂

#4 Back in 2013, I dressed up as a fox for Halloween. Everyone LOVED the costume, and I couldn't figure out why -- I was just wearing fox ears and a tail. The next week at school, everyone was singing "What Does the Fox Say?" and I realized my costume had been accidentally viral!