Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Book? (Closed)
What's your favorite book?
One For Sorrow by Mary Downing Hahn, it’s a ghost story based on real events. It’s such a good book, I read it in one go 😅
I have so many! These are my favorite ones (in order)
1) Keeper of the Lost Cities
2) The House in the Cerulean Sea
3) Pax
4)Scary Stories for Young Foxes
5)Foxheart
GASP SOMEONE WHO LIKE KOTLC AND PAX?! I think you like foxes quite a bit 😂
If tomorrow doesn’t come by Jen st Jude or heartstopper by Alice oseman
A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking. While I don’t understand some parts of the book, the rest is fascinating and written in a very simplified manner. I used to struggle with understanding general relativity but after reading the book I got a better grasp of the concept. I highly recommend reading it if you’re interested in astrophysics
Watership Down and The Time Travellers Wife.
Heartstopper by Alice Oseman!
1984 George Orwell
The Handmaids Tale Margaret Atwood
Keeper of the Lost Cities
Hunger Games
Hooky
Harry Potter
The House in the Cerulean Sea