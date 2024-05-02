What's your favorite book?

#1

One For Sorrow by Mary Downing Hahn, it’s a ghost story based on real events. It’s such a good book, I read it in one go 😅

𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
Alley Cat
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this author! Her books are short, but they're so good! My favorite one is the Thirteenth Cat.

#2

I have so many! These are my favorite ones (in order)

1) Keeper of the Lost Cities
2) The House in the Cerulean Sea
3) Pax
4)Scary Stories for Young Foxes
5)Foxheart

Alley Cat
#3

If tomorrow doesn’t come by Jen st Jude or heartstopper by Alice oseman

Entity_unfound They/them/it)
#4

A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking. While I don’t understand some parts of the book, the rest is fascinating and written in a very simplified manner. I used to struggle with understanding general relativity but after reading the book I got a better grasp of the concept. I highly recommend reading it if you’re interested in astrophysics

Stardust she/her
#5

Watership Down and The Time Travellers Wife.

Julie S
#6

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman!

Charlie Spring Heartstopper Fan (He/Him)
#7

1984 George Orwell
The Handmaids Tale Margaret Atwood

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
#8

Keeper of the Lost Cities
Hunger Games
Hooky
Harry Potter
The House in the Cerulean Sea

Elyse-the-Squid
