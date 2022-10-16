I’m curious, what do you look back at now, with a great sigh of relief?

I’ll start: A few years back, I was at a job interview, very nice place, VERY nice salary! But the boss kept going on about how happy all his employees were, now he had bought a huge fridge, so the didn’t need to go home to eat for any meal.. That was a red flag for me..

About a year later, the company made headlines, going to court for dodgy/illeagal means, and found guily of illeagal surveillance of workes private emails, using private detectives and gathering information about workes as well as business rivalries health issues.

Dodged that bullet!

Nenya
