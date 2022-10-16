#1

I’ll start: A few years back, I was at a job interview, very nice place, VERY nice salary! But the boss kept going on about how happy all his employees were, now he had bought a huge fridge, so the didn’t need to go home to eat for any meal.. That was a red flag for me..



About a year later, the company made headlines, going to court for dodgy/illeagal means, and found guily of illeagal surveillance of workes private emails, using private detectives and gathering information about workes as well as business rivalries health issues.



Dodged that bullet!