What is something you have seen or heard in the news recently that has had you shaking your head in disbelief or made you facepalm so hard you got concussion?

#1

Judge orders woman to stop breast feeding to make dad's visits easier
https://www.insider.com/judge-mom-cant-breastfeed-6-month-old-baby-during-custody-2023-2
Just WTAF?

martin734
#2

" 3 and a half tonnes of cocaine found floating off New Zealand" WTF?

K- THULU
