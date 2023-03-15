This is my school project and I need to find out what are the most useless things people end up buying anyway. 

#1

Car without weels

Report

1point
Mortis Lupus
POST
#2

No idea…. Does anyone know how I get a BP stafff to make it so I can comment? Every time I try to it just says I need a BPs approval

Report

1point
Nickel
POST
#3

Stickers.
I never use them. They just sit there until I lose them.
But I always WANT to use them, so I always get more.

Report

0points
Lil Miss Hobbit
POST

