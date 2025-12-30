ADVERTISEMENT

We went on a short break to a medieval city that has very thick-walled buildings surrounding it. There was a Christmas market at its direct centre, and every stall needed wifi for payment; in competition with all the shops, restaurants, cabs, etc. Consequently, the infrastructure couldn't cope with wifi demand, and no one's phone worked. No maps. No tickets. No calls.Never have more insults been exchanged.Gradually, it's becoming funny.