ADVERTISEMENT

We went on a short break to a medieval city that has very thick-walled buildings surrounding it. There was a Christmas market at its direct centre, and every stall needed wifi for payment; in competition with all the shops, restaurants, cabs, etc. Consequently, the infrastructure couldn't cope with wifi demand, and no one's phone worked. No maps. No tickets. No calls.Never have more insults been exchanged.Gradually, it's becoming funny.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Don't, just don't, reply - it's no wonder no-one likes you

Report

0points
User avatar Leigh Jones
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish