Just something you've noticed people do that has become accepted, or normal, but either makes no sense, or makes you shake your head the more you think about it. So, it's not super obvious at first, but you know it wasn't a thing some 10, 20 years ago.

For example, other people getting slightly mad/annoyed/"Dad tone" when you drop your cellphone and they see your screen is a bit cracked, despite it not being their phone. "That's why you should have a screen protector on your phone. Is your screen cracked now?" I haven't been lectured about breaking my property since living with my folks. But lately, it's been a common phenomenon ever since I got my first cellphone 5 years ago.