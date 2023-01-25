5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Want And Don’t Want Really Badly?
The love-hate relationship
i kinda want to have a cat but when i think about it my mind goes back and forth, cats scratch, BUT THEIR CUTE!!!
Honestly... a baby.
I want to travel the world, long-term, and experience cultures, see historic sights, and continue to learn. But I know I would miss home terribly - espeically my pets.
Furries aren't automatically pedophiles or zoophiles. They're mostly made up of Millenials and Gen Z.
I really really want a specific type of dress that suits my body type PERFECTLY, but I'm nervous about it falling down during the school dance.
Also, there's the whole bit about possibly getting suspended/detention/kicked out because it's strapless and the principal/vice principals are old-fashion pricks.