#1 i kinda want to have a cat but when i think about it my mind goes back and forth, cats scratch, BUT THEIR CUTE!!!

#2 Honestly... a baby.

#3 I want to travel the world, long-term, and experience cultures, see historic sights, and continue to learn. But I know I would miss home terribly - espeically my pets.

#4 Furries aren't automatically pedophiles or zoophiles. They're mostly made up of Millenials and Gen Z.