The love-hate relationship

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

i kinda want to have a cat but when i think about it my mind goes back and forth, cats scratch, BUT THEIR CUTE!!!

Report

1point
Cecilia Polhamus
POST
#2

Honestly... a baby.

Report

1point
Hales M
POST
#3

I want to travel the world, long-term, and experience cultures, see historic sights, and continue to learn. But I know I would miss home terribly - espeically my pets.

Report

1point
TheBadHalfofHel
POST
#4

Furries aren't automatically pedophiles or zoophiles. They're mostly made up of Millenials and Gen Z.

Report

0points
Nevada McKinney
POST
DP 2(DP)
DP 2(DP)
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again. Pls explain. What are you saying? I don’t understand.(read more books then you’ll understand.) what does that have to do with this?(books give u knowledge) comic books?(sure.)

-1
-1point
reply
#5

I really really want a specific type of dress that suits my body type PERFECTLY, but I'm nervous about it falling down during the school dance.

Also, there's the whole bit about possibly getting suspended/detention/kicked out because it's strapless and the principal/vice principals are old-fashion pricks.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish