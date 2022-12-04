We hear too many things about falling in love... how magical it is... how you get butterflies in your stomach...how your day lightens up upon seeing them and so on and on....but how about falling out of love? Have you ever fallen out of love? How does it feel? Has it been easier to admit it to some random stranger on the internet than to your SO?

Share it here.....we're not gonna judge....we're gonna belittle you.... we're gonna share a common space that no one's going to willingly admit.