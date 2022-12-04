2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is It Like Falling Out Of Love?
We hear too many things about falling in love... how magical it is... how you get butterflies in your stomach...how your day lightens up upon seeing them and so on and on....but how about falling out of love? Have you ever fallen out of love? How does it feel? Has it been easier to admit it to some random stranger on the internet than to your SO?
Share it here.....we're not gonna judge....we're gonna belittle you.... we're gonna share a common space that no one's going to willingly admit.
The splat at the end...
EVERYONE “falls out of love.” Love isn’t the butterflies you feel in your stomach when someone is around. Those are feelings wired by the brain chemistry of sexual attraction - which will absolutely fade once you get satisfaction or find a replacement. Real love is an intellectual process, a choice to move beyond those surface “feelings” and to touch your emotions and whole person needs with your partner deeply after all the giddyness is gone. Do you care for each other? Would you put the other’s needs before your own? Do you allow yourself to be put into a position they can hurt your feelings with? Do they respect that vulnerability you display? This is why marriage is work - but the most rewarding work you can ever have as a human.