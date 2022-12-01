Happy, sad, whatever.

When I was in 5th grade, I created a small business, where I made earrings. My favorite teacher was telling us about how his daughter loved earrings after I said I made them. On the last day of school, I surprised him with a pair of earrings for his daughter. He then told me his daughter was very upset because she had lost her favorite pair of earrings. I felt so good. I made a bigger difference than planned. I know it was just good timing but it was special.

SYDNEY
