#1

When I was in 5th grade, I created a small business, where I made earrings. My favorite teacher was telling us about how his daughter loved earrings after I said I made them. On the last day of school, I surprised him with a pair of earrings for his daughter. He then told me his daughter was very upset because she had lost her favorite pair of earrings. I felt so good. I made a bigger difference than planned. I know it was just good timing but it was special.