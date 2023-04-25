#1

Biggest two for me are pumpkin and rhubarb. Pumpkin was always boiled to death when I was a kid and it was always one my mum or grandad grew, usually Kent or Queensland blue varieties. When I moved out, my roommate cooked butternut pumpkin and I loved it. Now that's my go-to, but I will eat other varieties. My mum got me to try rhubarb so many time as a kid, but I never liked it. When I was 19 I was at a tapas place with friends and we were trying all these foods, including a rhubarb creme Brulé. I was immediately in love and now I even grow my own rhubarb.