2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Food Did You Hate As A Kid, But Love Now As An Adult?
Everyone has foods they hated eating as a kid. Sometimes this hate continues forever (I have a severe taste aversion to mango and even the smell makes me sick) but sometimes when you try them as an adult you change your mind. What foods do you love now that you hated as a kid?
This post may include affiliate links.
Biggest two for me are pumpkin and rhubarb. Pumpkin was always boiled to death when I was a kid and it was always one my mum or grandad grew, usually Kent or Queensland blue varieties. When I moved out, my roommate cooked butternut pumpkin and I loved it. Now that's my go-to, but I will eat other varieties. My mum got me to try rhubarb so many time as a kid, but I never liked it. When I was 19 I was at a tapas place with friends and we were trying all these foods, including a rhubarb creme Brulé. I was immediately in love and now I even grow my own rhubarb.
Peas! I absolutely hated them as a child. Pea stew, peas with carrots, soup, whatever it was, ugh, ugh, ugh! Many years later, when I visited a fancy restaurant, the dish I wanted to order had pea puree on the side, and I thought I might give it a try. It was delicious, and now I really like peas.