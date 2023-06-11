#2

No matter what it feels like I am under pressure to do something different from what I believe is right and best for myself. Everything I decide from my career path to my healthcare decisions to my relationships with relatives to how I conduct and express myself is judged and policed by folks on all sides of political/social/cultural debates. No matter what, someone is upset with what I do, say, or think in contradicting ways, which is contradicting in itself. It's freaking exhausting. I an tired of every choice I make being politicized, sexualized, or otherwise scrutinized. Just let me live my life, damn!