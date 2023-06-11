Do you like being feminine?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

kinda overrated. especially cause i have to turn into a ketchup packet with raging hormones every month. um 3 out of five stars overall 👍

Report

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
#2

No matter what it feels like I am under pressure to do something different from what I believe is right and best for myself. Everything I decide from my career path to my healthcare decisions to my relationships with relatives to how I conduct and express myself is judged and policed by folks on all sides of political/social/cultural debates. No matter what, someone is upset with what I do, say, or think in contradicting ways, which is contradicting in itself. It's freaking exhausting. I an tired of every choice I make being politicized, sexualized, or otherwise scrutinized. Just let me live my life, damn!

Report

1point
Crunchy Swiffer Wetjet
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish