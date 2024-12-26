Were you on the nice or naughty list this year? What surprises did Santa bring you?

Santa Brought Me Safety And Peace!! After 4 Months, 9 Falls And Begging Santa And Praying To Our Higher Power, Santa Finally Gave Me Assisted Living!!

Dawn Marie
