Hey Pandas, What Close Calls Have You Had With Your Pets?
I’m a new snake owner and learned, after getting my second egg-eating snake (the first one died from parasites), that they are a very difficult species of snake. After a four-month hunger strike, she finally ate. I am so relieved and would like to know about your pet close calls.
As said in description my snake finally eating
Our first dog liked swimming. One day on a walk he freed himself from the leash and jumped into the river. It was high water with a strong current that day. Got taken away by the water quickly. I was still a kid. But my Dad jumped right in and went after our dog.
He luckily was strong and quicker than the stream and caught up with our dog and got him out a bit more down the river. Both safe.