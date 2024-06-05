I’m a new snake owner and learned, after getting my second egg-eating snake (the first one died from parasites), that they are a very difficult species of snake. After a four-month hunger strike, she finally ate. I am so relieved and would like to know about your pet close calls.

#1

As said in description my snake finally eating

Foxes forever!
#2

Our first dog liked swimming. One day on a walk he freed himself from the leash and jumped into the river. It was high water with a strong current that day. Got taken away by the water quickly. I was still a kid. But my Dad jumped right in and went after our dog.

He luckily was strong and quicker than the stream and caught up with our dog and got him out a bit more down the river. Both safe.

Ban-One
