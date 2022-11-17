1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts On The Climate Activist Ruining Priceless Art?
So the other day I saw that climate activist through tomato soup at a van Gogh painting and what the hell does it have to do with climate change? Why are they ruining perfectly good art just to get attention? Anyways what do you guys think?
As someone whose been an activist They're all just lazy narcissists who make it all about them.... Get out and actually DO something, anything!! Don't just "raise awareness", modify your life to lessen the inpact!!!! The time for talk and empty symbols is over!!! Their "acts of protest" mean fk all to people in the south pacific who are losing their nations to the rising seas!!!!