Post the best quotes from actors, politician,models you name it.

#1

RuPaul - “If they ain’t paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.”

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Matt Dillahuntu telling how he would debate pro abortion:
Ben! I need a kidney transplant or I am going to die, and I just found out that you are the only one whose kidney matches mine. Please prepare for surgery immediately. The law requires that you undergo surgery to save my life.

Kidding! The law would never require you to undergo surgery against your will, not even to save a life.

I think we should treat women’s bodies the same way. They are not required to use any of their body parts against their will either, not even to save a life.

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#3

Trump on abortion
“Do you believe in punishment for abortion – yes or no – as a principle?”

“The answer is there has to be some form of punishment.”

“For the woman?”

“Yeah, there has to be some form.”

Nathaniel
