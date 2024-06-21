2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Biggest Secret
Share your biggest and best secrets knowing that you're anonymous.
I keep self harming myself because I’m deeply depressed
Me and my girlfriend aren't allowed to be together yet. She's not supposed to date anyone until she's 16. And that's not happening until next year. But we've been secretly together for over a year anyway. Funnily enough, her parents know that we like eachother but don't know we're going out under their noses. I can't wait to see their reaction when I tell them in a couple of years time.