Just curious to see everyone's perspective of the sky because the sky is so foggy at 7 am in Maryland because of the wildfires in Canada. It's crazy that New York's sky is orange now.

#1

In Maryland It Is Kinda Gray And Foggy

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
