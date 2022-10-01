3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Latest “Wrong Number” Message
Can be written down from a call, a screenshot of a wrong number text or just something funny that happened with some random person and their phone number!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Did Not Call This Person
Now I Know My Abcs.. Next Time Won't You Sing With Me!
Oh, What Friends They Couldve Been
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish