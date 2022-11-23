Have some cool band merch? Let me see!

Must be your own pics. (And if it's something wearable, do you actually wear it or just collect it?)

Paradise Lost Patch ... Been Treasuring It Forever Without Using

Paradise Lost Patch ... Been Treasuring It Forever Without Using

Bored Retsuko
Black Sabbath Pin ... Can No Longer Wear Because It's Broken

Black Sabbath Pin ... Can No Longer Wear Because It's Broken

Bored Retsuko
The Only Band Merch I've Ever Had

The Only Band Merch I've Ever Had

Birgit M
Birgit M
2 hours ago

1. The small pic shows 16 y.o. me with my Disintegration-shirt (The Cure, my mother threw it away). 2. I've never worn the Trees-shirt because it's not black. :-)

