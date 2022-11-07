4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share The Most Bizarre Book You Own
There are those certain books you might ask yourself: 'why am I reading this?' Share an image of the weirdest/oddest/ most disturbing/weirdly satisfying book you own, and share a little bit about it!
Irvine Welsh - Filth
This Book Will Send You To Sleep Does Not Work As Intended But It's Hilarious. Highly Recommended
Some May Call The Series Weird, But I Call Them Fun
Fanny Hill’s Cook Book. Cooking With Recipes And Naked Women
Armageddon: The Musical by Robert Rankin. Put briefly, in a postapocalyptic wasteland Earth the world is ruled by the three big television companies - the Jesuits, The Scientologists, and Buddhavision. The head of Buddhavision, Dalai Dan, is secretly the Antichrist and is hastening to bring about the End Times. The only people that can stop him are an accidental clone of Harrison Ford; a vegetable man from the planet Phnaargos who devised the Earth as an experiment in reality television; Christeen, the twin sister of Jesus Christ, who was edited out of the New Testament by the misogynistic St Paul; and Elvis Presley with a time-travelling sprout in his head.
