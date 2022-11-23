1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Funny Or Disturbing Google Suggestion
It happens all the time. Someone asked Google a question using similar wording as you are using. Once I was querying "Is cann....". You'd think canning or cannabis would come first but "Is cannibalism legal in Utah" outranked it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Verifying That You Can Stuff The Turkey The Night Before. Got This
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish