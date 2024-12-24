0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post A Funny Christmas Fail Photo
Christmas is the season of joy, love, and… epic fails! Whether it's a tree that toppled over, a gift-wrapping disaster, or a baking experiment gone hilariously wrong, we’ve all had those moments that made us laugh (or cry a little) during the holidays.
Drop your funniest Christmas fail photos here—let’s spread some holiday cheer with a side of good-natured laughs!
This post may include affiliate links.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish