#1

Personally, I hate that they blocked a bunch of new sites. Scratch? Blocked. Eaglercraft (basically the same as Minecraft, but it runs on almost anything)? How dare you think about that harmless site! doyoufeartheeyesofthefarshore.co (which is just a Tunic-related website that shows a looping video of a shadow boy with no sound — actually pretty calming)? THE NERVE OF YOU TO CLICK THAT— the restrictions this year are crazy!