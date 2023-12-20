Post photos of your winter creations, past or present.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

One Of My Mini Snowmen. About 6" Tall

One Of My Mini Snowmen. About 6" Tall Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Gary
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Don't You Eat That Yellow Snow!

Don't You Eat That Yellow Snow! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Gary
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Pittsburgh Steeler "Troy Polamasnow"

Pittsburgh Steeler "Troy Polamasnow" Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Gary
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish