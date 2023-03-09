4submissions
Hey Pandas, In Honor Of Women’s History Month, Who Is Your Favorite Woman From History?
On the 8th of March, we were celebrating International Woman's Day. In the US and UK, March is also Women's History Month.
Anne of Cleves. She was Henry Vlll's fourth wife, but their marriage was annulled and she lived the rest of her life in England, with the title of 'the King's Sister' Rather safer than being his wife. She outlived Henry and his son Edward, was on good terms with the rest of the royal family, and is buried in Westminster Abbey.
Truganini, such a brave, intelligent Aboriginal woman. She lived a life of tragedy but was instrumental in saving her people under the worst conditions
It's really hard for me to pick a favorite. But for today, I'm going to go with Manuela Sáenz. Originally from Ecuador, she was a wealthy socialite in Lima, Peru. But she soon became active in women's rights and revolution against Spain. She left her husband in 1822 to become a revolutionary, and collaborator and eventual lover of Simón Bolívar. She rescued him from an assassination attempt in 1828, and he thereafter called her the "Liberator of Liberators". As part of the revolutionary forces she attained the rank of colonel, and earned the Order of Knight of the Sun (hence she is Dame Manuela Sáenz or Doña Manuela Sáenz). Anyways, she was a major badass and a hero in South America.
Frida Kahlo!
She had quite a difficult life and suffered from a couple disabilities due to scoliosis when she was younger (leaving her with a slightly crooked foot), and spinal injuries from a tram incident when she was 18. She started to paint in hospital after the tram incident and as people know, she turned into an absolute goddess!!
She is such an inspiration for me as a young woman and gives me confidence in not only my artworks, but also myself. Because of her I can now rock my unibrow. It isn’t visible unless you come close to my face and look for it, but it used to be a big insecurity of mine. But I mean, look at Frida!
She’s gorgeous, powerful and as she said; “At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.”