#1 Anne of Cleves. She was Henry Vlll's fourth wife, but their marriage was annulled and she lived the rest of her life in England, with the title of 'the King's Sister' Rather safer than being his wife. She outlived Henry and his son Edward, was on good terms with the rest of the royal family, and is buried in Westminster Abbey.

#2 Truganini, such a brave, intelligent Aboriginal woman. She lived a life of tragedy but was instrumental in saving her people under the worst conditions

#3 It's really hard for me to pick a favorite. But for today, I'm going to go with Manuela Sáenz. Originally from Ecuador, she was a wealthy socialite in Lima, Peru. But she soon became active in women's rights and revolution against Spain. She left her husband in 1822 to become a revolutionary, and collaborator and eventual lover of Simón Bolívar. She rescued him from an assassination attempt in 1828, and he thereafter called her the "Liberator of Liberators". As part of the revolutionary forces she attained the rank of colonel, and earned the Order of Knight of the Sun (hence she is Dame Manuela Sáenz or Doña Manuela Sáenz). Anyways, she was a major badass and a hero in South America.



Happy Women's History Month!