Let us know the outcome of your username against the zombie apocalypse. 

#1

i would be a group leader, we be chill and if we have time, play videogames and call it training. but since i am a moonlight deity, i would be WWAAAAAAYY to OP soooo...

1point
moonlight
#2

Mmmm...Ancient cosmic terror? Devourer of worlds? Yep, think I' ll do OK...

1point
K- THULU
#3

I would lead an army of goats against the zombies

1point
irishgoatgirl
21 minutes ago

That sounds nice I’ll record it

0
0points
reply
#4

I can fly and swim in the sea so I'd be perfectly fine.

0points
Black Pearl
21 minutes ago

What if the zombies have jet packs or can swim?

0
0points
reply
#5

I’d probably kill a few but then get turned. Then get my head chopped off and be a talking head. Then a me from another universe will take me along in his adventures like in the comics.

0points
