Let us know the outcome of your username against the zombie apocalypse.

#1 i would be a group leader, we be chill and if we have time, play videogames and call it training. but since i am a moonlight deity, i would be WWAAAAAAYY to OP soooo...

#2 Mmmm...Ancient cosmic terror? Devourer of worlds? Yep, think I' ll do OK...

#3 I would lead an army of goats against the zombies

#4 I can fly and swim in the sea so I'd be perfectly fine.