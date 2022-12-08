5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Were In A Zombie Apocalypse And Your Username Became Who You Are, How Would It Go?
Let us know the outcome of your username against the zombie apocalypse.
This post may include affiliate links.
i would be a group leader, we be chill and if we have time, play videogames and call it training. but since i am a moonlight deity, i would be WWAAAAAAYY to OP soooo...
Mmmm...Ancient cosmic terror? Devourer of worlds? Yep, think I' ll do OK...
I would lead an army of goats against the zombies
I can fly and swim in the sea so I'd be perfectly fine.
I’d probably kill a few but then get turned. Then get my head chopped off and be a talking head. Then a me from another universe will take me along in his adventures like in the comics.