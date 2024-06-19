You don't need to say your actual name but if you want to you can. I wish my name was Ashley or Bella.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

My mom said she wanted to name me Aurelius. Ive always loved that name. Or Elias or Enoch.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Enochrises
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish