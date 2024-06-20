2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Could Stay At One Age Forever, Which Would You Choose?
If you could choose one age to be immortal at, would you prefer to stay young or grow older? Would you revisit your school days or enjoy the freedom after college?
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm quite comfy now at 46. So I'd say 40-50 is fine. Time for some vacation, enough income to feel comfortable, still fit enough to enjoy life.
But that would mean working forever too. And I plan to retire in about 13-14 years. I look forward to more time for everything. I just hope mentally and physically I will be fit enough to enjoy that part of life.
In a dream world it'd be nice to be retired with all the experience and the fit body and mind of about 40-50 years old.
I would want to stay at the age I am now. Not so young that everyone thinks I'm annoying, but not so old that I have to worry about taxes or whatever. I'd like to stay in middle school forever, as much as I hate to admit it. It's kind of my home away from home.