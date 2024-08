ADVERTISEMENT

Being cheated on sucks. It’s as simple as that, but the feelings that come with it are hardly ever simple.



If you do find that your partner cheated on you, no matter what’s happened, it’s never your fault. People do hurtful things for a whole bunch of reasons – and maybe your partner (or ex-partner) can explain theirs – but those reasons have nothing to do with you. You’re not responsible for another person’s decisions and actions.