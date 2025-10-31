ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, I’ve been waking up with this weird weight in my chest. Not sadness exactly — just mental clutter. I’ll start one task, jump to another, and then stare at my screen, feeling like I’m drowning in thoughts. It’s hard to explain, but it’s as if my brain refuses to line things up properly. Sometimes journaling helps; sometimes it doesn’t. How do you deal with those days when your head just feels too full to focus? What’s something that has actually helped you clear your mind a bit?

