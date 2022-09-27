#1

I've found that a "Dream job" isn't exactly a job that you would love to do.



Working what you think would be a dream job, often shatters the illusion of the dream. When things get stressful, chaotic, or something goes wrong it can make you hate the dream.



I live on a smallholding farm, I get a lot of people say, 'Oh I'd love to work on a farm with animals'. You probably would... until the winter comes and it rains every day for 6 months. Until you're ill but still have to go out in all weather and do the daily jobs. Until you have an emergency and need a vet and have to weigh up your love for the animal against the cost of treatment. Until a disease comes and kills half your animals.



Rather a dream job is one that meets every one of your requirement towards happiness.

You're good at your job

Have great colleagues

Get decent pay

Have understanding management

Able to have fun while doing it.

Get a sense of achievement/pride.



Your dream job could be anything from an antique furniture restorer to an astronaut, but you'll be happy, enjoy it and look forward to going to work.