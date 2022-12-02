Hey Pandas, AITA For Cutting Ties With My Narcissistic Family?

This might be long because it's more of a rant.

I (25 F) was living with my parents and older sister and lost my mom in 2020, not covid related, and my dad remarried a little over a year later. I was in that mental state that no matter what I say they won't listen. After I got a full-time job, I was talking with friends to find a place together so I could leave, saved my money to buy a car so I could move. The three people I was living with had no idea I was planning this.

Right before I found an apartment my dad tells everyone that he was retiring from his well-paying job to work at the same company I was working at. I didn't care at first because he is useful for it. When I announced that I'm moving out, they weren't supportive. They were upset with me because I was leaving my sister with all the responsibilities (we lived on a small farm with animals that my mom had). The only conclusion that my dad and sister could come up with is that I sign a (not legal) contract that my sister came up with where I come over every day after work to help with the animals, spend half of my days off there helping with chores, AND pay my sister and dad 600 dollars a month for BOARDING FEES. This went on for about 3 months before I said screw it and left them.

In addition, my stepmom said to do all of my chores and my sister's chores all day from 7 am-11 pm. After I got done with the morning chores I was told to go to my apartment and clean out my car and bring my cat to do some mousing and that if I didn't return in a decent time then I would have to stay longer. I went up to my grandma (dad's mom) because I didn't know what else to do and I needed help and came clean to her. After I was done explaining and still crying, she was appalled, to say the least, at her son for doing this to his own daughter. She advised me to just turn off my phone cuz they were blowing up my phone and go do what I want to do, relax, and have a good time.

Since then I received text messages from all three of them that were meant to be threatening and intimidating in order for me to cave in. I was honestly terrified cuz my dad was/is the person who scares me the most cuz of his temper, I think the only reason I was able to get through this is cuz of my grandma and friend who was staying with me temporarily at the time. Work was a different story, I told a couple of my coworkers that I didn't want to be alone with him and I avoided him as much as possible.

After a while when things settled down, my friend and I were invited over to their place for a BBQ and I wasn't gonna go by myself anyway cuz they're all two-faced. It was awkward cuz of the tension; the only good thing was seeing the animals again. Towards the end, things got a tiny bit heated so my friend and I left with the excuse that he had to work; I have not been back there since. With me no longer their scapegoat, they went after my grandma. My sister disrespected my grandma to where she cut off her own granddaughter. They invited me over for thanksgiving but I said no cuz grandma and I were having it together. The next challenge is Christmas.

The only time I see my stepmom and sister is when they come into the store very seldom and unfortunately I can't do the same with my dad because I work with him. I refrain from talking to him about anything personal or family-related topics. I don't refer to him as a dad; I call him by his name.

Since I went from very little contact to no contact, I have improved so much for myself. I'm no longer on antidepressants, I've lost weight in a healthy manner, I'm more confident, my grandma and I have gotten so much closer, I'm in therapy, and I'm happier.

Unfortunately, there are times, like now, when I'm feeling guilty about the situation and question some of my choices. So AITA?