Hey Pandas, AITA For Cutting Off An Old Friend?
Hey Pandas, AITA For Cutting Off An Old Friend?

that-one-pandathat-one-panda
Community member
I've had a friend, let's call her 'Leah', for a long time. We got in a big fight over who knows what and out of nowhere she brings up how she told one of our other friends (her best friend) about my crush and my familial issues.

I flipped out, especially because I told her NOT to tell this friend anything, and she agreed. Leah said that she only told her because they're best friends, and that she wouldn't tell anyone else, but I told Leah that my crush is a transgender girl who isn't out to anyone yet and still presents as male, and since I'm lesbian and have been out for 5+ years, it wouldn't make any sense for me to show interest in a 'guy'. And my crush isn't out to anyone and doesn't want to be. And Leah's best friend has a boyfriend that she tells everything to, and her boyfriend hates me. Now I feel everyone in this situation knows about my crush's identity, and I feel horrible about it. I've cut off Leah and her best friend and haven't talked to them since school ended. AITA?

This post may include affiliate links.

