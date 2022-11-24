Hey Pandas, AITA?

I have been struggling with my health and homelessness for quite some time. Anytime my mother needed anything I was always there financially emotionally etc whatever was in my power to do even considering my situation. I took a major financial blow last year helping my mother move across the country driving no less with her two pets one of which has already bitten me three times she refused to hire anyone else to do it and wanted to cut corners as far as costs so I told her I'd help. I have other siblings one stayed in the town with her but he refused to help.

After everything was said and done I start over with nothing and lived homeless again and then my health took a major hit at the beginning of that year. My mom suggested that I move to North Carolina where she was now living to help me get on my feet and recover. We thoroughly talked about this and I also expressed to her that I'm going through some anxiety and depression issues and I really needed her support because this was going to be a hard move for me. She said she understood but one morning I called just to recap with her to make sure everything was okay before I make this major move this wouldn't tell me to sell assets and pack up everything and drive from Phoenix Arizona to North Carolina with just what I had with me in the car. Everything was okay until during the conversation she was having her blood pressure taken by my stepfather and passed the phone to him briefly while she was doing this. My stepfather wanted to know what we have been talking about apparently she never told him our conversation so I started to tell him what we talked about. Mind you we are on speakerphone so my mother is sitting right next to him after I told him what was going on he says to me, "So you're going to move out here and be with us for what 2 weeks and get a job and find a place". I told him that it was impossible to make a cross-country move and find a job and a new place in 2 weeks but that was his expectation my mom never stopped him and she never defended me and she just let him yell at me and say his demands.

This is not the first time my stepfather has been either disrespectful or has come for me and my mother just sat back and did not protect me or defend me. I have a bad history with my mom I was under the state and have been in and out of foster care she really didn't have custody of me for most of my life. I'm only struggling now because I really didn't have the developmental tools that I needed at the times that I needed growing up so I figured this would be the time to try to get a head start on things and I thought we were on the same page my mother and I. I just became Fed up with the back and forth in the total disrespect and the dehumanization and the minimizing of my feelings every single time.

I just want to know if am I overreacting or being crazy and how should I deal with this because at this point I'm not talking to either one of them. I have decided not to move in just stay in Phoenix and live the best life I can live the best way I know how and just give it to God.